Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

VDE stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

