Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 811,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KAII opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

