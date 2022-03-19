Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Lowered to €18.60 at Societe Generale

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.12.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

About Klépierre (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

