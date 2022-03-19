Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

