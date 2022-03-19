Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

