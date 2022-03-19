Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

