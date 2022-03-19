Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,117 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

