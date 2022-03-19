Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

