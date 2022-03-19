KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
KOSÉ stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.