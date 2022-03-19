KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KOSÉ stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

