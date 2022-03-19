KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

