Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,104 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

