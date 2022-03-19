Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

