Kwmg LLC Acquires 9,719 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

