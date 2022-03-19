Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

