Kwmg LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $108.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

