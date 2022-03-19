Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

