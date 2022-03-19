Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 33.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $544.64 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.68 and a 200 day moving average of $608.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

