Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.