Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.07

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$161.07 and traded as low as C$147.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$148.55, with a volume of 9,081 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

