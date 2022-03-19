Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

