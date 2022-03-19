Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,704,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,508,000 after acquiring an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

