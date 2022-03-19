Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

