Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.