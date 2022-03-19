Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

