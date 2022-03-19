Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

