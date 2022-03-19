Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.13 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

