Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,358,000.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 296,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,289. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

