Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

