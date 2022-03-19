Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

