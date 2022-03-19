Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.