Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 812,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,890 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.