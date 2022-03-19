Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 83,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

