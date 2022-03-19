Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE F traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,174,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,314,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

