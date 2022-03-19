Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 131,736 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.
IUSG traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 353,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
