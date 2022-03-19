Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $82,371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 543,026 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.