Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

LMND stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

