Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.71.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

