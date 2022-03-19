Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.
IJH opened at $270.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
