Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 575 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.40. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

