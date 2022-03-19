Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

