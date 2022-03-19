Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.13. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.