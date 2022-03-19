Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 4.8%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 202,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 260,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.32.

Lexington Gold Company Profile (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

