Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

NYSE:LSI opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

