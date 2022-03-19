LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CFO Sells $145,735.92 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $6,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $2,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

