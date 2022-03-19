LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.35. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

