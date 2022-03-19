Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 3.7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.33. 2,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $698.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,142 shares of company stock worth $2,027,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

