Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) PT Raised to GBX 146 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LITGet Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LIT opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of £125.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($710,013.00). Also, insider Patrick Moloney bought 50,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($59,817.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,725,000.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

