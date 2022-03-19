Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) PT Raised to GBX 146 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LIT opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of £125.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($710,013.00). Also, insider Patrick Moloney bought 50,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($59,817.95). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,725,000.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

