Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $112.98 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

