loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $2,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.