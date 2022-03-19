Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.73. Local Bounti shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 2,376 shares.

LOCL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

